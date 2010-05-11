Jeff Rock

Choose Wisely

Choose Wisely ipad icon blue
Sharpened up the trouble areas and created a variant without the depth.

Which do you prefer?

Rebound of
Good Night, Tumblrette
By Jeff Rock
Posted on May 11, 2010
