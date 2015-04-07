Introducing Nucleo

Trending designs to inspire you
It's finally here! It took us few months of building and testing, but I'm so excited to introduce Nucleo, the smartest set of icons for designers and developers.
In case you never heard of it, Nucleo is not only a huge (and growing) library of vector icons, but also a web app to manage and customize them.
Check it out!
https://nucleoapp.com/