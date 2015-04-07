Andrew Colin Beck

Bavarian Beer & Broadband

illustration editorial beer broadband wifi pretzel article german bavarian
Finishing up illustrations for a really exciting project with a German Communications company. I hope to launch the whole thing soon.

The title is even better in German, because the word for pretzel also starts with a 'B' (can't beat alliteration, man.) This illustration accompanies an article about giving a small obscure town in Bavaria super-fast free wifi, and what effects that had on the community.

