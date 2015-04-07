ufuk aydın

Login

ufuk aydın
ufuk aydın
  • Save
Login animation after effects vector internet banking redesign facelift garanti lean login gif
Download color palette

login action with animation

Grnt internetsube
Rebound of
Garanti Bankası - internet banking interface - (Redesign)
By ufuk aydın
ufuk aydın
ufuk aydın

More by ufuk aydın

View profile
    • Like