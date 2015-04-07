Sindy Sinn

'THE UNION, NEWTOWN' Shirt Illustration

'THE UNION, NEWTOWN' Shirt Illustration typography illustration eagle beer apparel shirt screenprinting branding logo tattoo black and white hand drawn
...new shirt artwork for Newtown bar The Union. The bar boasts twenty-two taps, so this spread-eagle seemed like the best and most logical choice.

Printing soon, can't wait to get my hands on one.

