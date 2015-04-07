Fall of the Designer Part I: Fashionable Nonsense

Coming off a great reception to the four-part "Critical Sharks" series, I'm starting a new multi-part series: "Fall of the Designer." This series will engage with the threats that face design practitioners and the industry at large, whether self-imposed or external.

The first article in the series is entitled "Fashionable Nonsense." In this piece I discuss the way that visual design has been trivialized to the point of being seen as practically unnecessary today. Head over and give it a read.