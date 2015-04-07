Wouter de Bres

Simple Clean Blog Design

Wouter de Bres
Wouter de Bres
  • Save
Simple Clean Blog Design blog design clean blue simple
Download color palette

This easter weekend was perfect to get started with a new design for my personal website. This is what I have so far. Do you like it?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Wouter de Bres
Wouter de Bres

More by Wouter de Bres

View profile
    • Like