Taylor Lahey

Oh Snap Photobooth Co. Sticker

Taylor Lahey
Taylor Lahey
  • Save
Oh Snap Photobooth Co. Sticker sticker photobooth photo booth gold glove cartoon hand snap
Download color palette

So excited for this project. I'm doing a full brand over haul and website redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Taylor Lahey
Taylor Lahey
Greatness is generous

More by Taylor Lahey

View profile
    • Like