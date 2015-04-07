Antonas Deduchovas

Špokas logo identity children parents clothing clothes apparel bird
A logo for a clothing brand for young mothers and their children. More about the project https://www.behance.net/gallery/25083067/Spokas-Identity

Posted on Apr 7, 2015
