Shauna Haider

Miracle Worker Primary Logo

Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider
  • Save
Miracle Worker Primary Logo branding logo
Download color palette

Branding for Miracle Worker (http://workyourmiracles.com), a career-based online course.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider

More by Shauna Haider

View profile
    • Like