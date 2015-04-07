Tony Poor
Palantir

Foundry Columns Redux

Tony Poor
Palantir
Tony Poor for Palantir
  • Save
Foundry Columns Redux din histogram visualization dashboard table ui checkbox
Download color palette

Another iteration. Trying out properties in rows rather than tiles/cards... better information density, easier to scan. (Also makes it a little more versatile; we can condense this view into a popover or a modal as need be.)

Also, lightened the histogram color to make it optically match the text a bit better :)

806b0909bd1432aeb81f9c78b67f666a
Rebound of
Foundry: Columns View
By Tony Poor
View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Palantir
Palantir

More by Palantir

View profile
    • Like