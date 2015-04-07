Shauna Haider

Miracle Worker Icon

Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider
  • Save
Miracle Worker Icon branding icon
Download color palette

The icon for Miracle Worker, a new career-based course. A combo of an "M" + "W" and also a take on the rune Dagaz which symbolizes a breakthrough and awakening.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider

More by Shauna Haider

View profile
    • Like