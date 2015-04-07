Clarice Bajkowski

Bitfusion T-shirt

Clarice Bajkowski
Clarice Bajkowski
  • Save
Bitfusion T-shirt geekdom supercomputing tech startup techstars binary bitfusionio
Download color palette

Recent t-shirt screen print (for a local startup by the awesome guys over and PorkChop Screen Printing. I'm pretty happy with the way this shirt turned out.

Can you read the binary? :)

Aeb445200b0aec0ffb537e2f60760b9d
Rebound of
Bitfusion
By Clarice Bajkowski
View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Clarice Bajkowski
Clarice Bajkowski

More by Clarice Bajkowski

View profile
    • Like