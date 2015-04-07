Mario Šestak

Ino Zeljak — typography experiment

Hello guys,
I am sharing with you some work in progress. It is a teaser composition and typographic experiment. I am currently working on website for a very talented photographer Ino Zeljak.

The project is still in discovery phase, I am experimenting with typography and layout.

Check out Ino's inspiring work on his Behance portfolio →

I would appreciate you feedback, let me know what you think.

