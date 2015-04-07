Ino Zeljak — typography experiment

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello guys,
I am sharing with you some work in progress. It is a teaser composition and typographic experiment. I am currently working on website for a very talented photographer Ino Zeljak.
The project is still in discovery phase, I am experimenting with typography and layout.
Check out Ino's inspiring work on his Behance portfolio →
I would appreciate you feedback, let me know what you think.