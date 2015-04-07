Seth Eckert

Community Standards - Gettin' That Angle

Seth Eckert
Seth Eckert
  • Save
Community Standards - Gettin' That Angle illustrator after effects 2d character flat woods nauture facebook
Download color palette

Some recent work we did at Facebook to explain some updates to their community standards.

Check out the full post here.

Animation & Direction: Seth Eckert
Design: Leonardo Zem Gadotti

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Seth Eckert
Seth Eckert
Creative Director & Animator 🢂 The Furrow

More by Seth Eckert

View profile
    • Like