American Oxygen icon iconography america patriotic stars and stripes american oxygen rihanna
First dribbble post! Although not anatomically correct, some lungs inspired by Rihanna's "American Oxygen" (I was gonna link to the audio but it's a Tidal exclusive - THANKS JAY Z).

