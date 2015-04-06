Eren Emre

antideath logo antideath black white logo exploration triangle anti death wax seal stamp
Squares, circles, pentagons, heptagons... Led to this lovely triangle. Pretty happy about how it turned out! Still needs some touches to details though.

Rebound of
antideath v2
By Eren Emre
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
