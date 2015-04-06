Levi Lowell

Duluth Typography

Duluth Typography minnesota typography hand-lettered type wordmark logo screen print texture distressed vintage duluth
Calling all Type Nerds!

I need some input on this type. How do y'all feel about the kerning between the L and U? I fought with that for a while and landed here.

Overall, visually it feels balanced, but does it need to be tightened up a bit? Would love your input. The rest of the project will follow once I get this sorted out.

Cheers

