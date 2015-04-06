Teo Yu Siang

Faye Wong

Teo Yu Siang
Teo Yu Siang
  • Save
Faye Wong illustration faye wong minimalist vector
Download color palette

Minimalist illustration of Faye Wong

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Teo Yu Siang
Teo Yu Siang

More by Teo Yu Siang

View profile
    • Like