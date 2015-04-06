Kris Mendoza

Mars Logotype

Mars Logotype planet logo identity brand mars space interstellar brewing beer
Decided to do a fun project and create logotypes for different planets, approaching them as if they were vacation destinations. I'm creating a series that reflects all their individual personalities and then making a planetary beer sampler out of them.

Just the next one in the bunch! Mars of course will be the Red Ale :)

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
