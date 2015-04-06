Zak Tietjen

Yoohoo!

Zak Tietjen
Zak Tietjen
  • Save
Yoohoo! jump nerd character
Download color palette

Just playing around with a character design I had

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Zak Tietjen
Zak Tietjen

More by Zak Tietjen

View profile
    • Like