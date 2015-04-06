I'm doing a weekly animation for School of Motion. This week's theme was Opposites. I had a lot of fun digging into the details of this one.

Check out the video with sound: https://vimeo.com/124178786

Here's a list of my inspirations for this project:

-http://dribbble.com/shots/1875425-Bonfire?list=likes&offset=28

-http://dribbble.com/shots/1900973-Fire-icon?list=likes&offset=27

-http://dribbble.com/shots/1722183-Drop-Loader?list=likes&offset=17

-http://dribbble.com/shots/1575754-My-first-animation?list=likes&offset=23

And then @Creativedash provided a project file that was a lot of help to study:https://dribbble.com/shots/1944181-Loading?list=users&offset=5