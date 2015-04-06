Alexa Ponce

Pan Am Airlines Rebrand Project Process Booklet

Alexa Ponce
Alexa Ponce
  • Save
Pan Am Airlines Rebrand Project Process Booklet rebranding
Download color palette

Process booklets were created and front covers were laser-cut with the companies rebranded logo. Information inside include all assets created for rebrand and creative briefs completed for ad campaign.

Photographs taken by Alexa Ponce

5" x 8"
60# Cover & 40# Linen Inside

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Alexa Ponce
Alexa Ponce

More by Alexa Ponce

View profile
    • Like