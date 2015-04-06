Alexa Ponce

Label Design for Nesquik Rebrand

Label Design for Nesquik Rebrand
A label design was created for the rebranding of Nestlé Nesquik which included the redesign of the logo and Nesquik bunny.

All photographs taken by Alexa Ponce

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
