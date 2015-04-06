Angelo Barrientos

Kolzer Handcrafted Beer

Kolzer Handcrafted Beer
hi guys, im working on the brand of a new handmade beer called 'Kolzer'. this is a first approach to the logo and label for IPA 'Propaganda' and Red Ale 'Sabotage', thoughts?

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
