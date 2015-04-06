Lexi Smith

Shape lettering experiments

Lexi Smith
Lexi Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Shape lettering experiments lettering shapes swirls patterns
Download color palette

Using a technique of making small patterns and shapes out of the letters.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Lexi Smith
Lexi Smith
Creative Director & Business Mentor
Hire Me

More by Lexi Smith

View profile
    • Like