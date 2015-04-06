Keri-Lynn Mitoff

Vegastech Logo Winner

Keri-Lynn Mitoff
Keri-Lynn Mitoff
  • Save
Vegastech Logo Winner logo design clean vegastech
Download color palette

Winner for the VegasTech T-Shirt Design Contest. Will be available to add to t-shirts and other items from the vegastech website.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Keri-Lynn Mitoff
Keri-Lynn Mitoff
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Keri-Lynn Mitoff

View profile
    • Like