100 Days of Loteria

I'm joining The Great Discontent & Elle Luna for #the100DayProject. For the next 100 days I'll be sharing illustrations & stories inspired by the traditional Mexican card game, Loteria. You can follow me on IG: @sowhitedi and #100daysOfLoteria

I'll probably do a summary shot once a week or so here on Dribbble to show the illustrations I've created for the project.

Also read more about my project here: http://sowhitedesign.com/loteria-project