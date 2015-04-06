100 Days of Loteria

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm joining The Great Discontent & Elle Luna for #the100DayProject. For the next 100 days I'll be sharing illustrations & stories inspired by the traditional Mexican card game, Loteria. You can follow me on IG: @sowhitedi and #100daysOfLoteria
I'll probably do a summary shot once a week or so here on Dribbble to show the illustrations I've created for the project.
Also read more about my project here: http://sowhitedesign.com/loteria-project