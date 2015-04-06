John Maeda

LOTR Reference in #DesignInTech Report

John Maeda
John Maeda
  • Save
LOTR Reference in #DesignInTech Report vc
Download color palette

Excerpt from #DesignInTech Report (http://www.slideshare.net/johnmaeda/design-in-tech-report-2015-45858974) that points to the NASDAQ crash of 2000 as being something like my "Mordor Moment" that took me away from the Shire (of research).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
John Maeda
John Maeda

More by John Maeda

View profile
    • Like