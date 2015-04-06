Thunderchunk

Eagles 1

Eagles 1 mascot vector eagle
Tired of everyone and their mother ripping off the Philadelphia Eagles, and arguing with you when you tell them it's stealing? Me too. So, I made my own, and posted it on our site. It's for sale too.

www.bruiserart.com

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
