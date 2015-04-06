Thunderchunk

College 11

College 11 college graphics live text design template bulldog for sale royalty free
This design was made by our artist Luke and the bulldog itself was done by Fuelline. This is for sale as an Illustrator CC template, complete with live text, textures, and everything set up with spot colors in the appearance palette for one click editing. All of our designs are set up for screen print or sublimation, and if you can't sep it, we'll show you how.

You can find it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

