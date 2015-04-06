College 11

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was made by our artist Luke and the bulldog itself was done by Fuelline. This is for sale as an Illustrator CC template, complete with live text, textures, and everything set up with spot colors in the appearance palette for one click editing. All of our designs are set up for screen print or sublimation, and if you can't sep it, we'll show you how.
You can find it at our site. www.bruiserart.com