Viking 1

Viking 1 viking mascot vector
This is our first viking mascot, and the first mascot made specifically for the site. This angry, norse man was made by Luke and is for sale on our site www.bruiserart.com. If you want to see how he made it, look at the tutorial in the News section.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
