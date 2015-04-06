James Boorman

Captain America (Hero Complex Galley exclusive series)

James Boorman
James Boorman
Captain America (Hero Complex Galley exclusive series) captain america character 8 bit pixel art avengers marvel
Captain America!

This was designed as an exclusive series for Hero Complex Gallery's Mighty Minis. They were released at this years Wondercon and will also be available via the HCG online store. More soon!

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
James Boorman
James Boorman

