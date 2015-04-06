Michael B. Myers Jr.

Portfolio/Navigation Rebound

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio/Navigation Rebound ui ux navigation motion animation portfolio menu
Download color palette

Getting my hands dirty with some html/css/jquery. Still a long way to go, but you can play around with it here:

http://codepen.io/drawsgood/pen/wBbMdL

Portfolio dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Portfolio/Navigation concept
By Michael B. Myers Jr.
View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like