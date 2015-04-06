Brit Moline
Underbelly

Imma Sitemap

sitemap user flow site architecture product design
No matter the size of the project, we start the design process with a sitemap. It helps us make sure we are on the same page with the client. This particular sitemap shows the structure of an awesome marketing site we were able to design for WorkLife Stay tuned to see how we got to the end product.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
