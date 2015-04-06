Laura Zinssmeister

DocuSign Styleguide Colors

Laura Zinssmeister
Laura Zinssmeister
  • Save
DocuSign Styleguide Colors colors palette styleguide swatches docusign color palette
Download color palette

Working on consolidating our color palettes and defining meaning and usage for various colors within our product interfaces. Here is our core set of colors with variations.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Laura Zinssmeister
Laura Zinssmeister

More by Laura Zinssmeister

View profile
    • Like