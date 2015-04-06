Antonella Durante

Submarine- Ilustración

Submarine- Ilustración lettering letras ilustración dibujo
Proyecto personal, el cual se basa en una serie de ilustraciones sobre discos que me gustan.
Realizado primero en papel y lapiz, luego pasado a computardora y trabajado en Illustrator y Photoshop.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/25120417/Submarine-ilustracion

