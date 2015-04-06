Volodymyr Kondratenko

Night City Icon Set And Free Poster Download

Hello there!
I'm back with a set of icons "Night City". I've designed some posters with them too, you can download high res. posters for free here.
Also check my web portfolio and instagram @donartua

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
