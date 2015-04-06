Diogo Dantas

[WIP] Pages

Diogo Dantas
Diogo Dantas
  • Save
[WIP] Pages ui ux user interface user experience blue green flat footer header homepage webdesign
Download color palette

Here are a few pages and elements I'm designing from a recent web project.

WebsiteBehanceTwitter

Diogo Dantas
Diogo Dantas

More by Diogo Dantas

View profile
    • Like