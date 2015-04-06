Yvonne Weng
Barrel

Notifications Menu Concept

Yvonne Weng
Barrel
Yvonne Weng for Barrel
Hire Us
  • Save
Notifications Menu Concept menu notification alert dropdown
Download color palette

A notifications menu concept. Notifications are presented based on the type of action, rather than the typical chronological stream. Created in the context of an advertising campaign management tool.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Barrel
Barrel
Hire Us

More by Barrel

View profile
    • Like