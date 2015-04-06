Aaron Beyfus

Business Card

Aaron Beyfus
Aaron Beyfus
  • Save
Business Card business card business card identity icons logo collateral print
Download color palette

Don't often get to work on print pieces; it's nice to be able to hold what I created in my hands for a change.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Aaron Beyfus
Aaron Beyfus

More by Aaron Beyfus

View profile
    • Like