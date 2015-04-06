Justin Molina

Vinyl

Vinyl icon graphic vinyl record music audiophile illustration
Just practicing vectoring some icons.

Have I mentioned how much I love vinyl? The thrill of the hunt, and the satisfaction of the find. The packaging alone on some records are pieces of art themselves, and the faint hiss of the needle on wax is something that will never die for me.

long live vinyl.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
