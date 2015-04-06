Scott Biersack

Tommy Shelby Packaging

The fictional packaging is finally complete! Everything was created from scratch and pieced together by hand.

Stock bottle, custom label, hand-dipped wax seal, custom laser-engraved box (cut, sanded, glued, stained), and custom monogram stamp to top it all off. More to photos to come soon!

