Sam Dunn

Fixed

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Fixed floral pattern flowers ink pen drawing illustration
Download color palette

New repeat pattern in progress, this one is A3.

Super happy to be doing this for the LFGSS ladies! Can’t wait to wear & rep this on summer rides!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like