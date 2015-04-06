Cody Dobson
Canvas

Wireframe Sketch

Cody Dobson
Canvas
Cody Dobson for Canvas
Hire Us
  • Save
Wireframe Sketch wireframe ux mobile app red rocks hiking
Download color palette

Working on some concepts for a fitness app. I thought it was fitting last week to get out of the studio and sketch some wireframe ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Canvas
Canvas
Properly balanced for feeling and function.
Hire Us

More by Canvas

View profile
    • Like