Sports & Events App UI

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A UI design based on a dream project of mine - creating a social sports app where one can find out what games nearby need players. Hopefully one day the recurring problem of teams lacking subs (like my volleyball and hockey team) is solved not via text/fb/craigslist/email and just done from one source!
Thoughts, critiques, suggestions? Would love to hear.
For now, the core UI is for sale here.