Sports & Events App UI

A UI design based on a dream project of mine - creating a social sports app where one can find out what games nearby need players. Hopefully one day the recurring problem of teams lacking subs (like my volleyball and hockey team) is solved not via text/fb/craigslist/email and just done from one source!

Thoughts, critiques, suggestions? Would love to hear.

