Julie Lockwood

Tasting Room

Julie Lockwood
Julie Lockwood
  • Save
Tasting Room beer beer tap anvil vintage texture logo grunge
Download color palette

Rejected concept for a tasting room in Birmingham, AL. The idea played on the history of the steel and iron industry of the city (represented by the anvil, which pulls from the giant Vulcan statue in Birmingham).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Julie Lockwood
Julie Lockwood

More by Julie Lockwood

View profile
    • Like