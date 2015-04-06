🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Rejected concept for a tasting room in Birmingham, AL. The idea played on the history of the steel and iron industry of the city (represented by the anvil, which pulls from the giant Vulcan statue in Birmingham).