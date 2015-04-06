𝕰𝕹🔻

Ecléctico

𝕰𝕹🔻
𝕰𝕹🔻
  • Save
Ecléctico calligraphy lettering logo branding type wip
Download color palette

Two versions of a coffee bar logo. Which one of these you prefer?

Df024a029d47c7cd63c052afb6d09d7e
Rebound of
Ecléctico
By 𝕰𝕹🔻
View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
𝕰𝕹🔻
𝕰𝕹🔻

More by 𝕰𝕹🔻

View profile
    • Like