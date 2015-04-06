Andrew Sereda

Giraffe Marko

Giraffe Marko stikers giraffe orange illustration graphic design design dribbble social networks
hi there.
this's giraffe Marko, I hope you like it.
I'm drawing these stickers for VK, here's the first three stickers, more soon

