iPhone 6 Macbook Air 11inch and iPad Mini White Mockup Template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you just created a wonderful responsive iOS app or website and you are looking for ways to display it this is the perfect setting to do so. This is a beautiful mockup of three devices that are perfect for a responsive app featuring a Macbook Air (11 inch), iPad Mini and iPhone 6. You can use all three of these devices in the same mockup template. All three devices are demoed on a beautiful white table in a clean and modern setting, the iPad is set on landscape position and the white iPhone 6 is standing in portrait position. This is the perfect responsive mockup template for your new app; by using mockup templates as a part of your app marketing campaign you will make your app stand out from the crowd! Our instant mockup generator will create a beautiful image for you in seconds!