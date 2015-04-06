iPhone 6 Macbook Air 11inch and iPad Mini White Mockup Template

If you just created a wonderful responsive iOS app or website and you are looking for ways to display it this is the perfect setting to do so. This is a beautiful mockup of three devices that are perfect for a responsive app featuring a Macbook Air (11 inch), iPad Mini and iPhone 6. You can use all three of these devices in the same mockup template. All three devices are demoed on a beautiful white table in a clean and modern setting, the iPad is set on landscape position and the white iPhone 6 is standing in portrait position. This is the perfect responsive mockup template for your new app; by using mockup templates as a part of your app marketing campaign you will make your app stand out from the crowd! Our instant mockup generator will create a beautiful image for you in seconds!